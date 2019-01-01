About this product
The Raw Cannabis Balm just may be a miracle worker for chronic pain* and inflammation*. Available in 50 mL and 25 mL sizes, our award winning formula of raw, whole-plant cannabis along with 13 active whole-plant ingredients, is specially formulated for severe joint* and muscle pain*, yet is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types. Our balm is non-psychotropic without the side effects (Euphoria) of inhaled or ingested THC. Vegan | Gluten & paraben free. *These claims have not yet been supported by the FDA.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lavender
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Built from strains around the world, Lavender by Soma Seeds has its origins from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean and Afghani Hawaiian. This strain, sometimes referred to as Lavender Kush, has dense buds that give off a floral and spicy aroma. It has a dark purple coloration at the ends of its leaves.