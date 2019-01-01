About this product
The Raw Cannabis Pain Stick is small enough to fit in your pocket, but may be powerful enough to treat serious medical conditions like arthritis*, joint pain*, and muscle pain*. Made from our award winning formula, this little pain stick is a fun and convenient way to apply our topical when you are on the go, at work, in the car, or wherever you are. Non-psychoactive for relief from a variety of ailments* without slowing you down. Vegan | Gluten & paraben free. *These claims have not yet been supported by the FDA. SIZES & CONCENTRATIONS 15 mL (0.5 oz) 23 mg combined cannabinoids per stick (8.7mg CBDa, 2.8mg CBD, 5.75mg THCa, 5.75mg THC) 1.5 mg combined cannabinoids per 1 mL serving (.58mg CBDa, .19mg CBD, .39mg THCa, .39mg THC) 15 servings per container INGREDIENTS (FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY) Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Candelilla Wax, Whole Plant Cannabis, Whole Leaf Aloe Vera, Calendula Flowers, Myrrh Gum Resin, Frankincense Resin, Jojoba Oil, St. John's Wort, Vitamin E Oil, Essential Oils of Lavender & Vetiver, Gem Essences of Jade & Purple Amethyst. INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE Twist off the top and use index finger to push up 1 mL (approximately 1/8 inch) of product from the bottom and apply to affected area of skin. Repeat 3-5 times daily as needed.
About this strain
Lavender
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Built from strains around the world, Lavender by Soma Seeds has its origins from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean and Afghani Hawaiian. This strain, sometimes referred to as Lavender Kush, has dense buds that give off a floral and spicy aroma. It has a dark purple coloration at the ends of its leaves.