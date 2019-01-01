About this product

Our 1:1 CBDa to THCa Raw Cannabis Sublingual is designed for powerful relief from chronic pain* and inflammation* without the psychotropic effects found in high THC products. This is because our signature solventless, raw extraction process preserves the natural acidic cannabinoids, terpenoids and flavonoids found in the cannabis plant, without the use of artificial high heat extraction methods (decarboxylation) or toxic chemicals (butane, hexane, acetone, naphtha, ethanol). These acidic cannabinoids, CBDa and THCa, may have tremendous therapeutic value*, but are non-psychotropic, making them potentially useful for daily use as an analgesic* and anti-inflammatory* medication. Made from 100% extra virgin olive oil & whole-plant cannabis, nothing more, nothing less. Available in 30 mL and 15 mL sizes. Raw | Plant Based Diet Friendly | Gluten Free Triple Lab Tested *These claims have not yet been supported by the FDA. SIZES & CONCENTRATIONS 30 mL bottle (1 oz) 270 mg total cannabinoids per bottle (120mg CBDa, 120mg THCa) 9mg total cannabinoids per 1mL serving (4mg CBDa, 4mg THCa) 30 servings per container 15 mL bottle (0.5 oz) 135 mg total cannabinoids per bottle (60mg CBDa, 60mg THCa) 9mg total cannabinoids per 1mL serving (4mg CBDa, 4mg THCa) 15 servings per container INGREDIENTS Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Whole-Plant Cannabis INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE Take 1 full dropper (1 mL) under tongue, hold for 10 deep breaths before swallowing. Repeat 2-3 times daily.