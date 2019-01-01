About this product

Awakened Topicals 3:1 CBDa to THCa Raw Cannabis Sublingual is made from 100% extra virgin olive oil & whole-plant cannabis. Our signature solventless, raw extraction process preserves the full spectrum of naturally occurring acidic cannabinoids, terpenoids and flavonoids found in the cannabis plant without exposing you or your loved ones to potentially toxic and harmful chemical solvents. Patients have reported that this product may help with chronic pain*, inflammation*, as well as emotional well being* and anxiety* without the psychotropic effects. Like our 1:1 ratio Sublingual, our 3:1 ratio Raw Cannabis Sublingual is sourced from a single strain, single origin, sun-grown and pesticide free cannabis. Available in 30 mL and 15 mL sizes. Raw | Plant Based Diet Friendly | Gluten Free Triple Lab Tested SIZES & CONCENTRATIONS 30 mL bottle (1 oz) 270mg total cannabinoids per bottle (180mg CBDa, 60mg THCa) 9mg total cannabinoids per 1mL serving (6mg CBDa, 2mg THCa) 30 servings per container 15 mL bottle (0.5 oz) 135 mg total cannabinoids per bottle (90mg CBDa, 30mg THCa) 9mg total cannabinoids per 1mL serving (6mg CBDa, 2mg THCa) 15 servings per container INGREDIENTS Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Whole-Plant Cannabis INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE Take 1 full dropper (1 mL) under tongue, hold for 10 deep breaths before swallowing. Repeat 2-3 times daily.