Full Spectrum MCT Tincture 300mg
by District Cannabis
$36.00MSRP
Designed for daytime relief from pain and inflammation, our new THCA Sublingual is formulated with an energizing blend of sativa strains that have been cold-infused into extra virgin olive oil. Every serving is dominant in non-psychoactive THCA with a perfect microdose of THC. Available in 15 mL size. 1% Concentration. Directions Dispense 1 full dropper under the tongue and hold for 10 deep breaths before swallowing. Repeat 2-3 times daily as needed. Ingredients Whole Plant Cannabis, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. *indicates certified organic ingredient; all ingredients listed are pesticide-free.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.