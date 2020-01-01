About this product

Designed for daytime relief from pain and inflammation, our new THCA Sublingual is formulated with an energizing blend of sativa strains that have been cold-infused into extra virgin olive oil. Every serving is dominant in non-psychoactive THCA with a perfect microdose of THC. Available in 15 mL size. 1% Concentration. Directions Dispense 1 full dropper under the tongue and hold for 10 deep breaths before swallowing. Repeat 2-3 times daily as needed. Ingredients Whole Plant Cannabis, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. *indicates certified organic ingredient; all ingredients listed are pesticide-free.