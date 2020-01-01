 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. THCA Raw Cannabis Sublingual (15 mL)

THCA Raw Cannabis Sublingual (15 mL)

by Awakened Topicals

Write a review
Awakened Topicals Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual THCA Raw Cannabis Sublingual (15 mL)
Awakened Topicals Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual THCA Raw Cannabis Sublingual (15 mL)

$36.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Designed for daytime relief from pain and inflammation, our new THCA Sublingual is formulated with an energizing blend of sativa strains that have been cold-infused into extra virgin olive oil. Every serving is dominant in non-psychoactive THCA with a perfect microdose of THC. Available in 15 mL size. 1% Concentration. Directions Dispense 1 full dropper under the tongue and hold for 10 deep breaths before swallowing. Repeat 2-3 times daily as needed. Ingredients Whole Plant Cannabis, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. *indicates certified organic ingredient; all ingredients listed are pesticide-free.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Awakened Topicals Logo
Awakened Topicals is an award winning craft producer of raw, whole flower cannabis Topicals and Tinctures for non-psychoactive pain relief and everyday wellness.