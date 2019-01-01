Axiom Hash is a solvent-less manufacturing company based in Los Angeles. After years of independent hash making, we are proud to re-emerge in the California adult use market. We have built a facility dedicated exclusively to the production of ice water hash and rosin hash oil. Our process is 100% solvent and chemical free, only utilizing ice, water, heat, and pressure. We start by agitating the resin glad off of the trichome stalks in a bath of water and ice. Once the resin has been collected and dried, we then have the option of further refining it into what is known as “rosin.” This process involves using a heat press with low pressure to extract fully dab-able oil from the resin. As a small company, you can be assured that everything is done by hand starting from the production of the hash down to the last step of packaging. We enjoy communicating with our customers on a regular basis. Let us know if you have any questions about our products, our process, or any feedback.