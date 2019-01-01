 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Package + Label Design

by Axion Design Inc.

About this product

Brands have about 13 seconds to engage a customer walking down an aisle (as many as 19 seconds when shopping online). Developing the package design and appropriate structure for your product takes a particular expertise. The primary display panel has an interesting challenge – your logo, the product’s key selling points, important certifications, and multiple skus – all need to work together like a good blend. Axion understands the fundamentals of researching a market and designing for clear impact. And we know you want your brand to be more available for purchase than your competition. Range of deliverables: bottle label design, multi-sided package design, structural design

About this brand

Creatively collaborating with our clients for over 25 years, Axion Design is a full-service branding and graphic design firm. We offer a wide range of design services from brand development to web design. We specialize in package design, logo design and brand identity systems, but over the years we have enjoyed developing a broader range of capabilities to better serve our clients. We have deep experience working in contrary, but appropriate categories for cannabis including tobacco, wine & spirits and nutritionals. This work combined with several cannabis branding and labeling projects makes us the perfect match for your next project. Why Axion? We like the old-school way of partnering with our clients. We’ll invite you out to dinner, want to see pictures of your kids and take the time to listen. When busy schedules or distance makes a face-to-face meeting a challenge, we are always available for a conference call (online or hand held), text or email. We’ve worked with many startups & entrepreneurs and have extensive insight on how to brand and market business and products, taking into consideration budgets and time. Our passion and experience show in our award-winning work and in our clients' success. Axion’s Capabilities We specialize in brand development, package design, creative services and new media for consumer products and service businesses. Logo Design word marks, symbols or a lockup of both; if needed, consumer research and naming Package + Label Design bottle label design, multi-sided package design, structural design Branding + Identity Systems stationery system, brochures, ads, sales/marketing materials, banners, posters, booths, in-store POP and more. Web Design + Programming website design and programming, blog design, social media campaign design Axion’s Creative Process Our creative process is fluid and flexible because we recognize that each client’s work style and branding challenges are uniquely theirs. 1st step: Immersion taking the time to learn all about your business and its graphic needs, including conducting an audits & analysis of the category 2nd step: Strategy working within your marketing and budget goals to plan your brand's direction 3rd step: Design evolving or revolutionizing your brand’s look and feel 4th step: Implementation – aligning your brand across all marketing platforms