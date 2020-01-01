 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

CBD for Dogs and Cats 1oz Tincture Chicken

by Axis Lbas CBD

$39.99MSRP

Our pets a valuable and loving part of our families. So, why should they get pushed to the sidelines when health concerns starts to arise? With Axis Labs new CBD for Pets, we are able to ensure that pets can enjoy the same natural healing effects of this hemp-derived compound as their owners! Everyone has tried to force feed their pet medication, only to be left with a hand full of slobber and a peanut butter coated pill on the ground. Axis Labs CBD for pets completely eliminates this grueling process. We’ve created a delicious bacon flavored oil that can be added to your pet’s food. We recommend coating the pet’s food with a full dropper of our Bacon CBD Oil for breakfast and dinner. The taste is so good that every pet will be anxiously awaiting each and every meal they are served! Our CBD oil for pets is derived from the same U.S. grown industrial hemp as our other incredible CBD oils, tinctures, and creams and is compliant with the Agricultural Act of 2014, also known as the 2014 Farm Bill, as well as the 2018 Farm Bill. This ensures that your pet receives the highest quality American-grown CBD oil on the market. Our CBD for pets is completely full spectrum, granting every pet the benefits of an array of natural cannabinoids, rather than an isolation of one. The best part however, is that our CBD oil for pets contains a near-zero percentage of THC; meaning that no pet will experience a disorienting “high” after taking this CBD oil. It is time to start treating every pet with the same love and care that one would a son, daughter, mother, or father, because when it boils down to it, that’s what pets are, family. · Cold Extract Full Spectrum CBD · 1 oz Tincture Dropper · 5mg of CBD per Serving · 50 Servings per tincture · Delicious Bacon or Chicken Flavor · Third Party Tested for Potency · Vegan and Non-GMO · From Colorado Grown Hemp · Utilized for Cats, Dogs, and Many Other Household Pets

Our CBD products are of the highest quality, purity and potency. A Colorado family-owned business since 2005, Axis Labs was originally a Sports Nutrition brand. In 2017 we started offering a line of CBD products derived from Hemp. Colorado has the ideal climate for both growing and drying hemp, giving Axis Labs a huge advantage in quality from the start. We also found that the supplementation of CBD helped not only our athletic clientele, but a wide range of new customers. This drives us to do more for everyone. Here at Axis Labs, we are non-comformists; we create products with innovations in new delivery systems, potencies and different types of CBD. We find this to be key because much of the CBD products on the market today do not offer the benefits of Full Spectrum CBD, which has shown to provide better results than CBD alone. We hold quality a top virtue. Every lot we distribute is submitted for 3rd party testing and then we publish the results on our website for anyone to see. We do this for you to be assured of our potency, quality and transparency.