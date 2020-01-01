 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

CBD Liquid Capsules

by Axis Lbas CBD

About this product

Axis Labs CBD Liquid Capsules are cannabidiol hemp oil capsules that have been made using natural, industrial grown, non-GMO hemp and MCT from coconut oil. Derived from U.S. grown industrial hemp, Axis Labs’ CBD is non-psychoactive and compliant with the Agricultural Act of 2014, also known as the 2014 Farm Bill, as well as the 2018 Farm Bill. Derived from cannabis plants, like our industrial hemp, CBD is popular for its healing effects. When derived from hemp, the oil is rich in naturally occurring CBD and has a near-zero percentage of THC. This balance promotes the positive effects of CBD, without the unwanted “high” of THC. · Available in 2 sizes: 30 and 60 Capsules · 15mg of CBD per capsule · 30 Capsules - 450mg CBD, 500mg Total Cannabinoids per Bottle · 60 Capsules- 900mg CBD, 1,000mg Total Cannabinoids per Bottle · 3rd Party Tested for Potency, contaminants, parasites · Made with Veggie Capsules · Vegan and Non-GMO

About this brand

Our CBD products are of the highest quality, purity and potency. A Colorado family-owned business since 2005, Axis Labs was originally a Sports Nutrition brand. In 2017 we started offering a line of CBD products derived from Hemp. Colorado has the ideal climate for both growing and drying hemp, giving Axis Labs a huge advantage in quality from the start. We also found that the supplementation of CBD helped not only our athletic clientele, but a wide range of new customers. This drives us to do more for everyone. Here at Axis Labs, we are non-comformists; we create products with innovations in new delivery systems, potencies and different types of CBD. We find this to be key because much of the CBD products on the market today do not offer the benefits of Full Spectrum CBD, which has shown to provide better results than CBD alone. We hold quality a top virtue. Every lot we distribute is submitted for 3rd party testing and then we publish the results on our website for anyone to see. We do this for you to be assured of our potency, quality and transparency.