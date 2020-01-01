 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Shot Piña Colada 30mg

CBD Shot Piña Colada 30mg

by Axis Lbas CBD

Write a review
Axis Lbas CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Shot Piña Colada 30mg
Axis Lbas CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Shot Piña Colada 30mg
Axis Lbas CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Shot Piña Colada 30mg
Axis Lbas CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Shot Piña Colada 30mg

$4.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

CBD 12 Pack Mini Shots Calming Blend Sugar Free: Axis Labs' CBD Shot is a great way to feel the full benefits of CBD quickly and easy. Our blend has hemp extract contains 30mg of CBD per 2oz bottle. Each case comes with 12 ready to drink shots; Designed for those who want to bring the affects of CBD with them wherever they are. Fits great in a pocket, or purse. Proven Calming Ingredients, Made in Colorado USA with no THC: This Pina Colada CBD Shot was designed for its calming/relaxing affects with ingredients like Chamomile, L-Taurine and L-Theacrine. Not to mention there is zero sugar in this product, making it calorie free. We're proud to say all of our products are made here in the US. We're also happy to announce that this particular product is free of any THC and follows GMP compliance to ensure you get the best out of every shot! So what are you waiting for? Try our amazing deal and get a 12 pack today!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Axis Lbas CBD Logo
Our CBD products are of the highest quality, purity and potency. A Colorado family-owned business since 2005, Axis Labs was originally a Sports Nutrition brand. In 2017 we started offering a line of CBD products derived from Hemp. Colorado has the ideal climate for both growing and drying hemp, giving Axis Labs a huge advantage in quality from the start. We also found that the supplementation of CBD helped not only our athletic clientele, but a wide range of new customers. This drives us to do more for everyone. Here at Axis Labs, we are non-comformists; we create products with innovations in new delivery systems, potencies and different types of CBD. We find this to be key because much of the CBD products on the market today do not offer the benefits of Full Spectrum CBD, which has shown to provide better results than CBD alone. We hold quality a top virtue. Every lot we distribute is submitted for 3rd party testing and then we publish the results on our website for anyone to see. We do this for you to be assured of our potency, quality and transparency.