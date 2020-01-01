 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  5. CBD+Relief Cream Snap Cards - Box of 10 Cards

by Axis Lbas CBD

Fold. Snap. Squeeze. Pain salve on the go! These snap cards are easy to use and travel safe. To apply just fold it in half and squeeze your dosage in your desired area. CBD+Relief from Axis Labs is a revolutionary relief cream infused with the power of CBD from Full Spectrum hemp extract. Additionally, we’ve added pain naturally relieving and effective topical ingredients including peppermint and ginger that offers impressive results after application. Axis Labs formulates its CBD-based relief cream using natural, non-GMO full spectrum hemp oil. · Very pleasant aroma with aromatherapeutic benefits · Third Party Tested for Potency, contaminants, parasites · Organic and Non-GMO

Our CBD products are of the highest quality, purity and potency. A Colorado family-owned business since 2005, Axis Labs was originally a Sports Nutrition brand. In 2017 we started offering a line of CBD products derived from Hemp. Colorado has the ideal climate for both growing and drying hemp, giving Axis Labs a huge advantage in quality from the start. We also found that the supplementation of CBD helped not only our athletic clientele, but a wide range of new customers. This drives us to do more for everyone. Here at Axis Labs, we are non-comformists; we create products with innovations in new delivery systems, potencies and different types of CBD. We find this to be key because much of the CBD products on the market today do not offer the benefits of Full Spectrum CBD, which has shown to provide better results than CBD alone. We hold quality a top virtue. Every lot we distribute is submitted for 3rd party testing and then we publish the results on our website for anyone to see. We do this for you to be assured of our potency, quality and transparency.