  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture Orange Creamsicle

Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture Orange Creamsicle

by Axis Lbas CBD

Our Full Spectrum CBD oil is flavored using natural orange creamsicle flavoring with a hint of sweetness from stevia. This combination perfectly hides the potent "hemp" aroma of a quality full-spectrum product. Axis Labs CBD Oil is only made using all-natural, non-GMO, Full-Spectrum hemp extract. Derived from U.S. grown industrial hemp, Axis Labs’ CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it will not get you "high". Every lot of Axis Labs CBD is 3rd party tested for purity and potency. When you receive your bottle, scan the QR code on the back. You'll be directed here to a page on this website. Read the lot code on the bottle and find the corresponding test result.

Our CBD products are of the highest quality, purity and potency. A Colorado family-owned business since 2005, Axis Labs was originally a Sports Nutrition brand. In 2017 we started offering a line of CBD products derived from Hemp. Colorado has the ideal climate for both growing and drying hemp, giving Axis Labs a huge advantage in quality from the start. We also found that the supplementation of CBD helped not only our athletic clientele, but a wide range of new customers. This drives us to do more for everyone. Here at Axis Labs, we are non-comformists; we create products with innovations in new delivery systems, potencies and different types of CBD. We find this to be key because much of the CBD products on the market today do not offer the benefits of Full Spectrum CBD, which has shown to provide better results than CBD alone. We hold quality a top virtue. Every lot we distribute is submitted for 3rd party testing and then we publish the results on our website for anyone to see. We do this for you to be assured of our potency, quality and transparency.