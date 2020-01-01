 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Pure CBD Oil 500mg 2oz Peppermint

by Axis Lbas CBD

$44.99MSRP

When should you choose Pure or Full Spectrum CBD? While Full Spectrum is the most effective CBD, and even though it is non-psychoactive and will not get you high, it does contain trace amounts of THC. If you are drug tested for your work (or any other reason), Pure CBD is the best choice for you. Pure CBD Oil from Axis Labs is made from 99% CBD extract from hemp. The only other ingredients are MCT oil, natural peppermint oil and a little stevia. It is delicious, effective and thc free! · Available in 500mg Strength · 2oz Tincture Dropper Supplying 60 Servings · Made from 99% Pure CBD · Delicious Natural Peppermint and Stevia · 3rd Party Tested & Posted for Purity & Potency · Vegan and Non-GMO

Our CBD products are of the highest quality, purity and potency. A Colorado family-owned business since 2005, Axis Labs was originally a Sports Nutrition brand. In 2017 we started offering a line of CBD products derived from Hemp. Colorado has the ideal climate for both growing and drying hemp, giving Axis Labs a huge advantage in quality from the start. We also found that the supplementation of CBD helped not only our athletic clientele, but a wide range of new customers. This drives us to do more for everyone. Here at Axis Labs, we are non-comformists; we create products with innovations in new delivery systems, potencies and different types of CBD. We find this to be key because much of the CBD products on the market today do not offer the benefits of Full Spectrum CBD, which has shown to provide better results than CBD alone. We hold quality a top virtue. Every lot we distribute is submitted for 3rd party testing and then we publish the results on our website for anyone to see. We do this for you to be assured of our potency, quality and transparency.