 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. AXTON CBD HEMP OIL 1200MG

AXTON CBD HEMP OIL 1200MG

by AXTON

Write a review
AXTON Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil AXTON CBD HEMP OIL 1200MG

$99.99MSRP

About this product

-ORGANIC Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract -20MG Per Serving -60 Servings -Money Back Guarantee

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

AXTON Logo
At Axton Supps, we believe in using only the highest quality ingredients to ensure we’re creating the highest quality products possible for our customers. We formulate our natural health supplements to be excellent alternatives to prescription drugs so you have more options available at your disposal, which in turn allows you greater control in managing your own health.