The goal of this book is to provide the basic science and clinical information necessary to make the practicing physician feel comfortable answering questions about cannabis as well as recommending it as a medication. Topics covered include - -History of the human use of cannabis -The endocannabinoid system -Cannabis pharmaceuticals -Conditions and symptoms that respond to medical cannabis -Monitoring cannabis medication -Cannabis dependence and psychological adverse effects -Writing recommendation letters for cannabis use Up to now there has been no serious textbook for training clinicians and medical students about the use, efficacy, and monitoring of medical cannabis. Medical Cannabis is the first, single source for concise, up-to-date information about which conditions respond to cannabis, dosing guidance, and the safe use of cannabis by your patients. This invaluable reference will answer your questions about - -What type of cannabis to use? -With what conditions? -What is THC versus CBD? -What are the side effects? -Is it addictive? -How is it prescribed? Practical and Up-To-Date... Medical Cannabis is an indispensable resource for primary care physicians, family practice physicians, internists, pain specialists, oncologists, geriatricians, medical students, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and others who are involved with recommending medical cannabis to their patients. Highly focused and relevant, this book clarifies the history, utility, and efficacy of medical cannabis and the burgeoning new horizons for its use as a legitimate, effective and safe medication.