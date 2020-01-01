About this product

Skunk #1 X Amnesia Haze Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 70% | 30% Lemon Pie is one of only a few varieties grown by Leafs by Snoop, it was created from two potent parents - Skunk #1 and Amnesia Haze. Lemon Pie is strong and delicious - with a balanced and clear high that gets your day started in the right direction. Lemon Pie is covered with mouth watering crystal clear trichomes and a web of bright pistils. Flavors One sniff of this flower has a slight diesel smell that turns into hints of lemon. The taste is delightful, the diesel flavor is ever so subtle and strong notes of lemon and citrus shine through, with a hint of spicy nuttiness to finish. Effects Lemon Pie can bring a pretty strong head high, so use it in moderation. It is considered to be a great social strain, as its high starts off slow yet builds to an energetic and relaxing place. You might find yourself talking up a storm or simply feeling full of ambition and purpose, and all sense of worry will fade away. Known for bringing users a creative and heady high that promotes relaxation and a positive mindset, which is really no surprise based on its origins. Perfect For Lemon Pie lets you get up and around to enjoy your favorite activities. Highly regarded in the medical community for its use amongst those with chronic pain, mood swings, and migraines, recreational smokers also love how well it takes away stress and fatigue. Lemon Pie is perfect for those who want a sweet strain that gets your creative juices flowing and leaves your cares aside.