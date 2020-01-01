 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Condiments
  5. Sugar

Sugar

by Azuca

Write a review
Azuca Edibles Condiments Sugar

About this product

Sugar by Azuca

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Azuca Logo
Founded by Bubby’s chef Ron Silver, Azuca brings an innovative and sophisticated new approach to cannabis and CBD edibles. Bringing together revolutionary science, plant-powered wellness and culinary inspiration, Azuca’s three-patent-pending method takes wholesome, thoughtfully-sourced ingredients and delivers beneficial CBD and THC in their most precise, pure and delicious form. A breakthrough for medicinal and recreational customers, Azuca products take effect in a groundbreaking 2-15 minutes, while traditional edibles take 1 to 4 hours.