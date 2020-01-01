About this product
Sugar by Azuca
About this brand
Azuca
Founded by Bubby’s chef Ron Silver, Azuca brings an innovative and sophisticated new approach to cannabis and CBD edibles. Bringing together revolutionary science, plant-powered wellness and culinary inspiration, Azuca’s three-patent-pending method takes wholesome, thoughtfully-sourced ingredients and delivers beneficial CBD and THC in their most precise, pure and delicious form. A breakthrough for medicinal and recreational customers, Azuca products take effect in a groundbreaking 2-15 minutes, while traditional edibles take 1 to 4 hours.