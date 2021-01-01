 Loading…

Indica

Mr. Nice

by Back 40

Back 40 Cannabis Flower Mr. Nice

About this product

About this strain

Mr. Nice Guy

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Mr. Nice Guy, also known as "Mr. Nice," "Mister Nice Guy," and "Mister Nice," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing G13 and Hash Plant. Mr. Nice produces effects that are mellow and put consumers into a state of bliss. This strain has a sweet smell and taste. Growers say Mr. Nice has extremely dense buds. This strain was named in honor of Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the biggest cannabis smugglers of our time. After his time in federal prison Howard released his autobiography entitled "Mr. Nice". Medical marijuana patients choose Mr. Nice to help relieve symptoms associated with depression

