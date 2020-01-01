 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Kaleidoscope High Wax 1g
Hybrid

Kaleidoscope High Wax 1g

by Bad Ass Herbs

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope

A strain bred from Northern California staples, Kaleidoscope is a cross of Blue Dream and Mendo Montage. Mixing Blue Dream’s light high and floral flavors with Mendo Montage’s grape taste and tranquilizing buzz, Kaleidoscope is a tasty and inspiring treat for novice and old school consumers alike.

About this brand

Bad Ass Herbs Logo