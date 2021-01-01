 Loading…

Calming CBD Tincture

by Bad Dog CBD

About this product

A specifically formulated Calming Dog CBD Oil, it’s the ideal tincture formulation for dogs that need help relaxing. Whether it’s too much energy, anxiousness, stress, discomfort that keeps them from settling or traveling (car, bicycle, plane), just one full dropper will help soothe any of these situations. The best thing we can offer our furry friends is relief, which this relieving CBD oil offers! Simply give a full dropper to your fur baby by mouth (or in their empty food bowl) and let them lick away! We offer both a 300mg and 600mg CBD option and both of them include 60mg of Melatonin.

About this brand

Your pet is an important part of your family. That’s why we want to provide you with the highest quality CBD pet products to keep them healthy and happy. Only 100% organic, Non-GMO, and grown in the US hemp is approved for our Bad Dog CBD products. Nothing that isn’t on the label is in our bottles. We ensure that quality, potency, and the most benefits for your pet are our main priorities for every product we sell.

