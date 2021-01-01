 Loading…

CBD Dog Treats

by Bad Dog CBD

About this product

Reward your well-behaved pet with the #1 calming dog treats! Infused with CBD oil, these tasty peanut butter-flavored treats are great for training, or just for when your dog deserves it! Help with disturbing noises that your pet can’t handle, separation anxiety, and for senior dogs, get them moving like they were puppies again with no stiff joints or pain thanks to CBD benefits! What are you waiting for? Get your dog the best dog treats with the added bonus of CBD in them and see the results for the both of you!

About this brand

Bad Dog CBD Logo
Your pet is an important part of your family. That’s why we want to provide you with the highest quality CBD pet products to keep them healthy and happy. Only 100% organic, Non-GMO, and grown in the US hemp is approved for our Bad Dog CBD products. Nothing that isn’t on the label is in our bottles. We ensure that quality, potency, and the most benefits for your pet are our main priorities for every product we sell.

