CBD Glossy Skin & Coat Dog Treats

by Bad Dog CBD

Bid Farewell to Itchy, Lackluster Coats! If like us, you also have dogs that suffer from skin problems on the regular, you’ve probably tried so many things to help their coat. While some severe skin conditions require vet treatment, try proactively getting ahead of the curve before your pup has a reaction with our Glossy Skin & Coat Dog Treats! What’s in these grain-free and gluten-free little snacks? All the superfoods and nourishment your dog’s skin needs to combat allergic reactions, itchiness, and bald spots! Each treat is packed with salmon, which we all know is naturally rich in Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids. Omega’s help support immune system function, which means your dog’s health can combat issues easier and better avoid skin problems before they occur. Superfoods help enrich their cells with powerful antioxidant benefits and strengthen different systems for a stronger, healthier body from tail to booping nose! Add to their food for a tastier meal or give for good behavior and tricks!

Your pet is an important part of your family. That’s why we want to provide you with the highest quality CBD pet products to keep them healthy and happy. Only 100% organic, Non-GMO, and grown in the US hemp is approved for our Bad Dog CBD products. Nothing that isn’t on the label is in our bottles. We ensure that quality, potency, and the most benefits for your pet are our main priorities for every product we sell.

