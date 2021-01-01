 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. CBD Happy Tummy Digestion Treats

CBD Happy Tummy Digestion Treats

by Bad Dog CBD

Write a review
Bad Dog CBD Pets Pet Treats CBD Happy Tummy Digestion Treats

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Does your dog struggle to have a normal potty break after eating? It might be that your four-legged companion has tummy issues, which is very common among household pets. For dogs, proper digestion isn’t as easy as it is for us. Help them process their food better and absorb more nutrients to keep their immune system strong with Happy Tummy Digestion Treats! Packed with good bacteria and probiotics, our digestion treats give your sensitive fur baby the boost it needs to have a happy tummy and less messy outside trips. Plus, they’re grain-free, to avoid any bad reactions or allergies that your furry companions may have. Great for any age, these small treats won’t disrupt your pup’s dietary guidelines and are a terrific replacement for training rewards too! (They even help with allergies!)

About this brand

Bad Dog CBD Logo
Your pet is an important part of your family. That’s why we want to provide you with the highest quality CBD pet products to keep them healthy and happy. Only 100% organic, Non-GMO, and grown in the US hemp is approved for our Bad Dog CBD products. Nothing that isn’t on the label is in our bottles. We ensure that quality, potency, and the most benefits for your pet are our main priorities for every product we sell.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review