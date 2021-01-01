About this product

Does your dog struggle to have a normal potty break after eating? It might be that your four-legged companion has tummy issues, which is very common among household pets. For dogs, proper digestion isn’t as easy as it is for us. Help them process their food better and absorb more nutrients to keep their immune system strong with Happy Tummy Digestion Treats! Packed with good bacteria and probiotics, our digestion treats give your sensitive fur baby the boost it needs to have a happy tummy and less messy outside trips. Plus, they’re grain-free, to avoid any bad reactions or allergies that your furry companions may have. Great for any age, these small treats won’t disrupt your pup’s dietary guidelines and are a terrific replacement for training rewards too! (They even help with allergies!)