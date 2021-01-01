 Loading…

CBD Natural Hip & Joint Bites

by Bad Dog CBD

About this product

Keep your dog mobile and with a pep in their step as they age with our Natural Hip & Joint Bites! As our dog’s age, arthritis and their hips are the first areas where discomfort and difficulty walking, let alone playing and running, strike and hinder our four-legged companions. Jumping on their joint function with the proper supplements is essential to helping your dog fight getting older and retaining their playful, puppy-like energy. Bad Dog CBD’s Natural Hip & Joint Bites are filled with superfoods, glucosamine HCL, and chondroitin sulfate (both are natural supplements that help improve connective tissue strength and support the hip and joint bones). We have also infused these heart-shaped treats with dog CBD to add a boost of anti-inflammatory power to reduce stiffness and help your fur baby feel good enough to be active without discomfort! It’s all the beneficial natural ingredients to add to your dog’s balanced diet and health plan for many more years together of happy tail wags, wet kisses, and fluffy cuddles.

About this brand

Your pet is an important part of your family. That’s why we want to provide you with the highest quality CBD pet products to keep them healthy and happy. Only 100% organic, Non-GMO, and grown in the US hemp is approved for our Bad Dog CBD products. Nothing that isn’t on the label is in our bottles. We ensure that quality, potency, and the most benefits for your pet are our main priorities for every product we sell.

