CBD Peanut Butter Crunch Delight

by Bad Dog CBD

About this product

Remember to reward those good behavior moments! Reach for a Bad Dog CBD Peanut Butter Treats when your furry family member deserves one. These peanut-shaped treats will become their new favorite, with bold natural peanut butter blended into each crunchy piece. You can rest easy that you won’t be feeding any poor ingredients to your beloved pup either. Our CBD dog treats are made without corn, soy, artificial colors, or artificial preservatives! And you can look forward to calming your energetic dog with a mild dose of CBD infused into the treat, perfect for when you need the house to settle down and be relaxed! It’s your dog’s own very dessert, hence the name, Peanut Butter Crunch Delight!

About this brand

Your pet is an important part of your family. That’s why we want to provide you with the highest quality CBD pet products to keep them healthy and happy. Only 100% organic, Non-GMO, and grown in the US hemp is approved for our Bad Dog CBD products. Nothing that isn’t on the label is in our bottles. We ensure that quality, potency, and the most benefits for your pet are our main priorities for every product we sell.

