Dog CBD Tincture 300MG

by Bad Dog CBD

Dog CBD Tincture 300MG

About this product

Start your pup off right with a mild dose of dog CBD oil to help them either get acclimated to taking CBD or if a low dosage is the right kind for them! Great for small dogs who will receive the best strength CBD for their size. If your dog only needs CBD oil periodically and not every day, then our 30ml bottle would last you plenty too! With some pets, they can be very picky about taking supplements, medicine, or even treats! If your dog isn’t accepting standard CBD Oil, then you need to try our best-selling peanut butter flavored pet CBD Oil! It’s the perfect solution to sassy pups that don’t like the hemp taste of regular CBD. This milligram bottle is ideal for small dogs and a beginner introduction to pet CBD!

About this brand

Bad Dog CBD Logo
Your pet is an important part of your family. That’s why we want to provide you with the highest quality CBD pet products to keep them healthy and happy. Only 100% organic, Non-GMO, and grown in the US hemp is approved for our Bad Dog CBD products. Nothing that isn’t on the label is in our bottles. We ensure that quality, potency, and the most benefits for your pet are our main priorities for every product we sell.

