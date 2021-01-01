 Loading…

Dog CBD Tincture 600MG

by Bad Dog CBD

Bad Dog CBD Pets Pet Tinctures Dog CBD Tincture 600MG

About this product

Calling all medium-sized dogs! Your fur baby will be calm, relaxed, and feel the health benefits of CBD oil with our 600mg bottle. Thunderstorms will be a worry of the past. Separation anxiety – what’s that? Trouble calming down your pet? CBD oil has incredible benefits for dogs, both health-wise but also with environmental aspects that are hard to control! Pick up your bottle today and help your pet feel happy and calm all day long! Your dog will come running when you open this bottle! Yummy peanut butter flavor is great for picky eaters and difficult tries of squeezing the oil into your dog’s mouth. If your dog doesn’t like the taste of hemp, then this version of our top-selling tincture is the one for your pup. With 600mg, this amount is perfect for medium to large dogs!

About this brand

Your pet is an important part of your family. That’s why we want to provide you with the highest quality CBD pet products to keep them healthy and happy. Only 100% organic, Non-GMO, and grown in the US hemp is approved for our Bad Dog CBD products. Nothing that isn’t on the label is in our bottles. We ensure that quality, potency, and the most benefits for your pet are our main priorities for every product we sell.

