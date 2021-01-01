About this product

1 pack (30 day supply for small dog) 3 pack (30 day supply for medium dog) 5 pack (30 day supply for large dog) Take your dog’s joint health to the next level with a fully integrated formula to offer the optimum levels of supplement ingredients in one easy to take tincture! Get on top of your dog’s aging issues before they happen by adding to their daily wellness with our Natural Hip & Joint for Dogs Tincture. What can you expect with each deliciously flavored dose for your beloved dog? Hip & Joint for Dogs Ingredients Glucosamine Sulfate (Shellfish) – a natural sugar found in and surrounding the fluid and tissues (cartilage) that cushion their joints. This helps ease pain and keeps their joints properly lubricated with synovial fluid. As your fur baby ages, their natural glucosamine depletes, and therefore supplemental glucosamine sulfate does the job for them! Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) – a naturally occurring form of sulfur, it lowers the pressure in cells to improve their function so more nutrients can be absorbed, while also assisting in flushing waste out of the body. It’s a powerful antioxidant, detoxifier, and natural pain reliever! It also enhances other supplements for results you’ll see by a lot more mobility, energy, and happy tail wags! Chondroitin Sulfate (Porcine) – this is a structural component of cartilage and is the main soldier in providing resistance to compression for better shock absorption for our running and jumping fur balls. Plus, it promotes water retention in cartilage, as well as elasticity, so the tissues around their joints stay protected. Perna Canaliculus (Green-Lipped Mussel) – it’s an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that reduces joint pain, protects cartilage, boosts your pet’s immunity, strengtehns their bones, and helps prevent the development of arthritis! A rare 3rd omega-3 fatty acid called ETA is also found in GLM Ester C (Ascorbic Acid) – While dogs naturally produce Vitamin C, it can be severally lowered or nonexistent after intense exercise, sickness, stress, and many other reasons. Adding Ascorbic Acid to their diet is greatly beneficial, and can help build up their immune system, become resistant to disease, and improve their recovery from injuries or illness. But that’s not all! As an antioxidant, it’s an oxygen interceptor and protects the cells from being destroyed or altered by oxidation and from free radicals (toxic byproducts that damage cell structure, impair immunity, and alter DNA codes). Hyaluronic Acid – this is the primary component of the synovial fluids cushioning mammals’ joints. Boswellia Serrate – also called Frankincense, it’s an anti-inflammatory that shrinks inflamed tissue, thereby improving blood supply to the inflamed areas and enhances the repair of damaged blood vessels in our pets. It’s also known to treat digestive disorders and to help with an array of skin issues! We call that a win-win-win. Yucca – is a succulent plant and contains steroidal saponins, also referred to as natural phytosterols (they are different from synthetic corticosteroid drugs). These saponins provide safe, effective relief from joint pain and inflammation. It’s also used to help bad odors from dog urine and poop by inhibiting ammonia production. All of these ingredients together become a powerhouse to keep your dog active, pain-free, and prolong the signs of aging like arthritis, hip dysplasia, and much more!