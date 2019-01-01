 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pink Bubbler

by Badass Glass

Badass Glass Smoking Bubblers Pink Bubbler

About this product

This Sherlock style pink glass bubbler stands upright at 5 inches tall and is wrapped in a double helix of darker pink glass. The pink bubbler features a long stem into the bottom water chamber to add more filtration. An angled mouthpiece makes it easy to hit and comfortable to hold when using. The design makes this cute bubbler easy to clean and store away when not inn use. Throw it in a bag or purse for easy travel. Perfect for back-to-school dorm room necessities.

About this brand

Badass Glass Logo
Online retailer of unique and high quality smoking gear.