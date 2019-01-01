About this product

This Sherlock style pink glass bubbler stands upright at 5 inches tall and is wrapped in a double helix of darker pink glass. The pink bubbler features a long stem into the bottom water chamber to add more filtration. An angled mouthpiece makes it easy to hit and comfortable to hold when using. The design makes this cute bubbler easy to clean and store away when not inn use. Throw it in a bag or purse for easy travel. Perfect for back-to-school dorm room necessities.