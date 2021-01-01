1g Delta 8 THC Pre Roll
by Bagman EdiblesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Delta 8 Hemp Flower is a sprayed product utilizing CBD / CBG as the based and then sprayed with a coating of Delta 8 distillate and then lightly coated with CBD / CBG kief. This product is legal / compliant by having less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by dry weight. No Solvents/cutting agents are used. Grown on a local West Virginia Hemp Farm Strain: Suvar Haze
About this brand
Bagman Edibles
Bagman Edibles® provides the Delta 8 THC market with new innovative products! Delta 8’s unique properties lend themselves to a variety of uses and situations. For the cannabis-curious, it can act as a bridge to acclimating to other cannabinoids. Our products are safe, federally legal, and endured an array of lab tests to gain an advantage in the Delta 8 community! Shipped anywhere in the US. Bagman Edibles® formalizes a solid relationship with retailers around the United States by gathering data and calculations needed to supply one or bulk products to smoke shops.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.