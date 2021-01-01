250mg Delta 8 THC Nacho Cheese Chips
Bagman Edibles® EXTRA BAKED Nacho Cheese Chips contain 250mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC. Your favorite nacho cheese chips have landed on planet Bagman. Each bag has about 25 chips, so they are great for sharing with friends or keep them for yourself. With every crunch, the cheesy goodness of the Extra Baked Nacho Cheese Chips will have you wanting more.
About this brand
Bagman Edibles
Bagman Edibles® provides the Delta 8 THC market with new innovative products! Delta 8’s unique properties lend themselves to a variety of uses and situations. For the cannabis-curious, it can act as a bridge to acclimating to other cannabinoids. Our products are safe, federally legal, and endured an array of lab tests to gain an advantage in the Delta 8 community! Shipped anywhere in the US. Bagman Edibles® formalizes a solid relationship with retailers around the United States by gathering data and calculations needed to supply one or bulk products to smoke shops.
