75mg Delta 8 THC Hazelnut Haze K-Cup 12ct.
Bagman Edibles® K-Cup contains 75mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC. Savor the smooth, hazelnut taste of your favorite coffee with a Bagman twist!
Bagman Edibles
Bagman Edibles® provides the Delta 8 THC market with new innovative products! Delta 8’s unique properties lend themselves to a variety of uses and situations. For the cannabis-curious, it can act as a bridge to acclimating to other cannabinoids. Our products are safe, federally legal, and endured an array of lab tests to gain an advantage in the Delta 8 community! Shipped anywhere in the US. Bagman Edibles® formalizes a solid relationship with retailers around the United States by gathering data and calculations needed to supply one or bulk products to smoke shops.
