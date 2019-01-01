 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cooking
  5. Homemade Edibles Infusion Kit

Homemade Edibles Infusion Kit

by Green Grass Kitchen

Write a review
Green Grass Kitchen Edibles Cooking Homemade Edibles Infusion Kit
Green Grass Kitchen Edibles Cooking Homemade Edibles Infusion Kit
Green Grass Kitchen Edibles Cooking Homemade Edibles Infusion Kit
Green Grass Kitchen Edibles Cooking Homemade Edibles Infusion Kit

$24.99MSRP

About this product

To make your infusion experience even better, the Green Grass Kitchen Infusion Kit includes a few supplies for making home-made butter, oils, milk and honey. Use this kit with the Green Grass Kitchen recipe kits and your favourite cannabis. (Note, cannabis and infusion base are not included) Includes: Mason jars for herb storage, decarboxylation, infusing and single-recipe-size infusion storage plus cheese cloth, our preferred tool and gloves for straining. (You'll still need to add a stove, oven mitts, large metal pot, medium heat proof container, cannabis and your base ingredient like butter or oil -- the Infusion Kit includes all the specialty items to make your homemade infusions.)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Liquid Butter

Liquid Butter

Liquid Butter will have you melting into the couch or your favorite tub of ice cream. An extremely potent indica, this strain has powerful muscle-relaxing effects and is great for appetite stimulation. Known for a taste that lives up to its namesake, the strong piney scent this strain gives off is slightly misleading. Patients who suffer from pain and anxiety typically have success with this strain, but it’s best to use Liquid Butter when you don’t have a lot to get done. 

About this brand

Green Grass Kitchen Logo
Choose from several popular recipes for your own homemade edibles experience! We ship them mid-month throughout Canada and USA - with a notification email giving you cannabis buying tips and the perishables shopping list so you're all set to make and get elevated upon your kit arriving. We also have an edibles journal, infusion kit and dosing calculation guide available too! We make homemade edibles easy, delicious and dosed for you :)