To make your infusion experience even better, the Green Grass Kitchen Infusion Kit includes a few supplies for making home-made butter, oils, milk and honey. Use this kit with the Green Grass Kitchen recipe kits and your favourite cannabis. (Note, cannabis and infusion base are not included) Includes: Mason jars for herb storage, decarboxylation, infusing and single-recipe-size infusion storage plus cheese cloth, our preferred tool and gloves for straining. (You'll still need to add a stove, oven mitts, large metal pot, medium heat proof container, cannabis and your base ingredient like butter or oil -- the Infusion Kit includes all the specialty items to make your homemade infusions.)
About this strain
Liquid Butter
Liquid Butter will have you melting into the couch or your favorite tub of ice cream. An extremely potent indica, this strain has powerful muscle-relaxing effects and is great for appetite stimulation. Known for a taste that lives up to its namesake, the strong piney scent this strain gives off is slightly misleading. Patients who suffer from pain and anxiety typically have success with this strain, but it’s best to use Liquid Butter when you don’t have a lot to get done.