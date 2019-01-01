 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cooking
  5. Homemade Edibles Kit by Green Grass Kitchen

Homemade Edibles Kit by Green Grass Kitchen

by Green Grass Kitchen

Write a review
Green Grass Kitchen Edibles Cooking Homemade Edibles Kit by Green Grass Kitchen
Green Grass Kitchen Edibles Cooking Homemade Edibles Kit by Green Grass Kitchen
Green Grass Kitchen Edibles Cooking Homemade Edibles Kit by Green Grass Kitchen
Green Grass Kitchen Edibles Cooking Homemade Edibles Kit by Green Grass Kitchen
Green Grass Kitchen Edibles Cooking Homemade Edibles Kit by Green Grass Kitchen

$39.99MSRP

About this product

The monthly recipe and exact contents are a surprise each month. But the box will include: * All the premium non-perishable (dry) ingredients pre-measured to bake a single or double batch. * Any special kitchen tools to make that month's recipe (such as pastry cutters, shaped spatulas, molds, or stencils). * Decorating supplies for fun and to label infused products. * Full written instructions with step-by-step photos to make the infusion and the edible. * Tips on the best herbs to use with the recipe and options for pre-infused ingredients (cannabis is not included).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cookie Breath

Cookie Breath

Shaman Stinky Steve is at it again! Stinky Steve bred together Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Forum Cut GSC, and OG Kush Breath 2.0 to create this unique purple phenotype. Cookie Breath emits the earthy, doughy aroma Cookies is known for, intermixed with notes of grape and wine. The dark nugs are coated with glittering purple trichomes said to produce purple-tinted rosin and hash. It hits with a one-two punch to the mind and body, leaving a stimulating sizzle between the ears while the body ebbs between fits of the munchies and sedative bliss. Enjoy Cookie Breath in moderation as this strain has been known to push 30% THC.  

About this brand

Green Grass Kitchen Logo
Choose from several popular recipes for your own homemade edibles experience! We ship them mid-month throughout Canada and USA - with a notification email giving you cannabis buying tips and the perishables shopping list so you're all set to make and get elevated upon your kit arriving. We also have an edibles journal, infusion kit and dosing calculation guide available too! We make homemade edibles easy, delicious and dosed for you :)