With a full-spectrum cannabinoid and terpene profile, this powerhouse has everything you need. Fresh arnica is slow-infused over 30 days to give added joint and muscle relief. Current Dosage: 2.2mg THC per ml (Canadian Market)
Baked Edibles
Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.