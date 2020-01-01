 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Double Chocolate Cookie

Double Chocolate Cookie

by Baked Edibles

Write a review
Baked Edibles Edibles Cookies Double Chocolate Cookie
Baked Edibles Edibles Cookies Double Chocolate Cookie

Similar items

Show all

About this product

What’s better than chocolate? How about two different types of chocolate, blended with love into these classic favourites. Paired well with a glass of milk of your choice. Ingredients: Brown Sugar, Flour, Dark Chocolate Chips, Unsalted Butter, Dark Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Eggs, Cocoa Powder, Glucose, Vanilla Extract, Cannabis THC Extract, Baking Soda, Salt. Current Dosage: 30mg THC (Canadian Market)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Baked Edibles Logo
Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.