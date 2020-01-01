Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
by Titans Kind
What’s better than chocolate? How about two different types of chocolate, blended with love into these classic favourites. Paired well with a glass of milk of your choice. Ingredients: Brown Sugar, Flour, Dark Chocolate Chips, Unsalted Butter, Dark Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Eggs, Cocoa Powder, Glucose, Vanilla Extract, Cannabis THC Extract, Baking Soda, Salt. Current Dosage: 30mg THC (Canadian Market)
