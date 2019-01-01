 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Edible Infused Coconut Oil

Edible Infused Coconut Oil

by Baked Edibles

Write a review
Baked Edibles Topicals Lubricants & Oils Edible Infused Coconut Oil

About this product

Perfect food ingredient or massage oil. Like our regular massage oil, this stuff tests at a whopping strength of 2.2mg THC per 1ml. Added coconut oil gives this massage oil a smooth body-butter feel.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Baked Edibles Logo
Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.