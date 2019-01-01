About this product
Perfect food ingredient or massage oil. Like our regular massage oil, this stuff tests at a whopping strength of 2.2mg THC per 1ml. Added coconut oil gives this massage oil a smooth body-butter feel.
About this brand
Baked Edibles
Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.