* 2017 Canadian Cannabis Awards: "Winner - Best Edibles Canada West - 3rd Place - Voted by consumers" What's better than chocolate? How about two different types of fair-trade chocolate? Blended with love into these classic favourites, these high-strength brownies are chewy, moist and a huge favourite among customers. Made with THC extract combined with MCT oil and soy lecithin for maximum bio-absorption. Classic and delicious, 10 to a box. Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Dark Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Eggs, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Dark Chocolate Chips, Flour, Cannabis THC Extract, Cocoa Powder, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Extract, Black Cocoa Powder, Salt, Kelp MAY CONTAIN MINOR TRACES OF NUTS. Current Dosage: 200 and 400mg THC (Canadian Market)

Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.