 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Hazelnut Crunch Cannabar

Hazelnut Crunch Cannabar

by Baked Edibles

Write a review
Baked Edibles Edibles Snack Foods Hazelnut Crunch Cannabar
Baked Edibles Edibles Snack Foods Hazelnut Crunch Cannabar

Similar items

Show all

About this product

High-quality local roasted hazelnut chocolate tempered by our master chocolatier and mixed with freshly chopped hazelnut pieces. Mouth-watering. Ingredients: Hazelnut Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Hazelnuts, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Unsweetened Chocolate, Soy Lecithin), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Natural Vanilla Flavour, Salt), Cannabis THC Extract Current Dosage: 150mg THC (Canadian Market)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Baked Edibles Logo
Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.