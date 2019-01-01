About this product
Decadent Callebaut hot chocolate mix to curl up with on a blustery winters day. Grab your favourite marshmallows and whip cream because you’re in for a treat. Two servings per package to spread the cheer! Current Dosage: 20 and 50mg THC (Canadian Market)
About this brand
Baked Edibles
Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.