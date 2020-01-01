RSO Infused Honey Sticks 250mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A generous dollop of all-natural peanut butter deliciously surrounded by our signature Cacao Barry Superieure Chocolate. Two per package for the ultimate sharing experience. Ingredients: Peanut Butter, Icing Sugar, Dark Chocolate (unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Salt), Cannabis THC Extract Current Dosage: 40mg THC (Canadian Market)
Be the first to review this product.