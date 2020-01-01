Coconut Sandwich Cookies with Butter Cream Filling
by Titans Kind
Simply a classic. Chocolate chips and oatmeal goodness, developed with love by our red seal cannabis bakers. Grab a cup of tea, kick back, and enjoy. Ingredients: Oats (Wheat), Unsalted Butter, Brown Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips, Flour, Eggs, Glucose, Baking Soda, Vanilla Extract, Soy Lecithin, Cannabis THC Extract Current Dosage: 15mg THC (Canadian Market)
