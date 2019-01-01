About this product
Charlotte’s Web strain cannabis essential oil, extracted into MCT coconut oil as a neutral carrier lipid. Amber in colour, extremely consistent and high quality. Current Dosage: 100mg CBD (Canadian Market)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Baked Edibles
Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.