Phoenix Tears THC

by Baked Edibles

Pure THC extract oil @ 450mg THC per 1ml or 225mg per 0.5ml. Whole-plant cannabis essential oil, extracted into MCT coconut oil as a neutral carrier lipid. Amber in colour, extremely consistent and high quality. Highly sought-after medical product. Current Dosage: 225 and 450mg THC (Canadian Market)

Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.