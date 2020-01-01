 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Rice Crispy Square

by Baked Edibles

Ooey-gooey, crispy and crunchy. A delightful twist on a delicious classic. Crispy rice folded into melted marshmallow. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, we added a decadent layer of chocolate on top… hungry yet? Current Dosage: 60mg THC (Canadian Market)

Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.