A slow infusion of sativa-dominant cannabis into olive oil with added lecithin. A full cannabinoid and terpene profile. Daytime, uplifting effects. (20 packs) Current Dosage: 5mg THC (Canadian Market)
Baked Edibles
Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.