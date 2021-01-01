Baker's 1g Infused Pre-Roll - Garlic Breath
About this product
Looking for the highest buzz for your buck? Our new Baker’s 1 gram infused pre-rolls have a higher THC percentage than our originals and are designed for the more seasoned smoker. Brushed with high-potency distillate with terpenes for maximum flavor and rolled in kief, our infused joints offer a more dynamic, full-body high. Whether you want a euphoric, relaxed feeling, or a stress-free state of mind, Baker’s infused pre-rolls will get you there. Indica - Garlic Breath Taste: Herbal, Pine, Spicy, Woody Feeling: Calming, Creative, Happy, Hungry, Sleepy Description: Garlic Breath helps settle the mind and creates a sense of happiness and euphoria.
About this brand
Baker's Cannabis
About this strain
Garlic Breath
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Garlic Breath is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Mendo Breath. This strain features a pungent and savory flavor profile that may remind you of freshly-peeled garlic with spicy undertones. Garlic Breath produces physically relaxing effects that gradually become sedating as you continue to consume. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, stress and depression. Garlic Breath was originally bred by ThugPug genetics. Growers say this strain can be grown indoors or outdoors and has an average flowering time of 8-10 weeks. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Garlic Breath, tell us about it by leaving a review.
