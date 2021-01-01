Baker's 1g Infused Pre-Roll - Peach Ozz
by Baker's CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Looking for the highest buzz for your buck? Our new Baker’s 1 gram infused pre-rolls have a higher THC percentage than our originals and are designed for the more seasoned smoker. Brushed with high-potency distillate with terpenes for maximum flavor and rolled in kief, our infused joints offer a more dynamic, full-body high. Whether you want a euphoric, relaxed feeling, or a stress-free state of mind, Baker’s infused pre-rolls will get you there. Sativa: Peach Ozz Taste: Candy, Fruity, Sour, Sugary, Sweet Feeling: Body High, Cerebral, Focus, Happy, Relaxing, Tingly Description: Peach Ozz offers a buzzy, happy head high that increases sociability.
About this brand
Baker's Cannabis
About this strain
Peach Ozz
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Linalool
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.