 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Baker’s .8g Infused Pre-Roll 3-Pack - Garlic Breath
Hybrid

Baker’s .8g Infused Pre-Roll 3-Pack - Garlic Breath

by Baker's Cannabis

Write a review
Baker's Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Baker’s .8g Infused Pre-Roll 3-Pack - Garlic Breath

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Infused Pre-Roll Pack comes with three .8g pre-rolls. Each is coated in distillate and rolled in kief, giving them 28-44% THC and a rich, bold flavor. This portable pack has a total of 2.4 grams and comes in popular strains.

About this brand

Baker's Cannabis Logo
Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up when you're stressed, and like to party and game. We can hit the beach together, watch some Netflix, and we promise to always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping prices low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's make friends!

About this strain

Garlic Breath

Garlic Breath
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Garlic Breath is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Mendo Breath. This strain features a pungent and savory flavor profile that may remind you of freshly-peeled garlic with spicy undertones. Garlic Breath produces physically relaxing effects that gradually become sedating as you continue to consume. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, stress and depression. Garlic Breath was originally bred by ThugPug genetics. Growers say this strain can be grown indoors or outdoors and has an average flowering time of 8-10 weeks. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Garlic Breath, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review