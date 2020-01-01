 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Baker's 1/2 oz. Pouch OZKxCCxOB3

Baker's 1/2 oz. Pouch OZKxCCxOB3

by Baker's Cannabis

Write a review
Baker's Cannabis Cannabis Flower Baker's 1/2 oz. Pouch OZKxCCxOB3

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A roll-your-own pouch comes with strain-specific 1/2 oz. pre-ground indoor cannabis, 40 rolling papers, and crutches.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Baker's Cannabis Logo
Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up when you're stressed, and like to party and game. We can hit the beach together, watch some Netflix, and we promise to always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping prices low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's make friends!